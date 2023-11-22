20 Development Partners, Finance Institutions Reaffirm Support For NWFE Programme

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Ministry of International Cooperation hosted a high-level roundtable with the participation of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, along with 20 development partners, international finance institutions, and global alliances in the field of climate action. The roundtable resulted in a joint communique that praised the Egyptian state's efforts to fulfill its commitments to the climate agenda, especially updating the nationally determined contributions (NDCs), which aligned with the objectives of the Nexus on Water, Food, and Energy (NWFE) programme.

The communique also reiterated the continued support of the development partners, international institutions, and all relevant stakeholders for the national efforts to complete all the projects under the platform, and highlighted the importance of cooperation for the successful implementation of the NWFE programme, which is in line with the broader goals of the global development agenda and climate agenda.