EDF, Kyrgyzstan Keep Up Talks On Build-Operate-Transfer Hydro Projects (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Électricité de
France (EDF) is in discussions with the Kyrgyz government regarding
cooperation to develop multilateral hydroelectric projects under a
build-operate-transfer (BOT) scheme, a source at the press service
of EDF told Trend .
The source highlighted that EDF is already engaged as a
technical advisor in the refurbishment of existing hydropower
plants in Kyrgyzstan, although specific details were not
provided.
EDF said it relies on its in-house industrial capabilities to
handle the project, adding that its significant track record with
hydro project development in various countries could attract
reputable investors as well as financing institutions.
The source did not specify the investment details for the Kyrgyz
hydroelectric projects.
In a BOT scheme, a private company, typically commissioned by a
government entity, receives a concession to fund, construct, and
manage a project for around 20 to 30 years with the aim of
generating profits. Subsequently, upon completion of this term,
ownership of the project reverts to the public entity.
The talks between Kyrgyzstan and EDF have been going on for some
time. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov recently met with Luke
Rémont, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF during his
official visit to Paris. At the meeting, the president encouraged
EDF to collaborate on constructing hydroelectric power plants along
the Chatkal river.
Highlighting the need to accelerate energy projects, Zhaparov
mentioned ongoing discussions on securing financing from
international financial institutions. He invited EDF to join
ambitious ventures, utilizing their expertise and technology to
build some of the largest hydroelectric power stations in Central
Asia. Kyrgyzstan was presented as a dependable partner for such
endeavors.
In turn, Rémont acknowledged the positive collaboration with
Kyrgyz counterparts in fulfilling prior agreements and expressed
his eagerness to visit Kyrgyzstan for the practical part of
cooperation.
EDF, a French state-owned multinational electric company, has
its headquarters in Paris. Operating across Europe, South and North
America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, EDF manages a diverse
portfolio with a capacity of over 120 gigawatts in nuclear, hydro,
wind, solar, biomass, geothermal energy, and fossil fuels. The
company specializes in various aspects of electricity, from design
to distribution.
