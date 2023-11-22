EDF, Kyrgyzstan Keep Up Talks On Build-Operate-Transfer Hydro Projects (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Électricité de France (EDF) is in discussions with the Kyrgyz government regarding cooperation to develop multilateral hydroelectric projects under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) scheme, a source at the press service of EDF told Trend .

The source highlighted that EDF is already engaged as a technical advisor in the refurbishment of existing hydropower plants in Kyrgyzstan, although specific details were not provided.

EDF said it relies on its in-house industrial capabilities to handle the project, adding that its significant track record with hydro project development in various countries could attract reputable investors as well as financing institutions.

The source did not specify the investment details for the Kyrgyz hydroelectric projects.

In a BOT scheme, a private company, typically commissioned by a government entity, receives a concession to fund, construct, and manage a project for around 20 to 30 years with the aim of generating profits. Subsequently, upon completion of this term, ownership of the project reverts to the public entity.

The talks between Kyrgyzstan and EDF have been going on for some time. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov recently met with Luke Rémont, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF during his official visit to Paris. At the meeting, the president encouraged EDF to collaborate on constructing hydroelectric power plants along the Chatkal river.

Highlighting the need to accelerate energy projects, Zhaparov mentioned ongoing discussions on securing financing from international financial institutions. He invited EDF to join ambitious ventures, utilizing their expertise and technology to build some of the largest hydroelectric power stations in Central Asia. Kyrgyzstan was presented as a dependable partner for such endeavors.

In turn, Rémont acknowledged the positive collaboration with Kyrgyz counterparts in fulfilling prior agreements and expressed his eagerness to visit Kyrgyzstan for the practical part of cooperation.

EDF, a French state-owned multinational electric company, has its headquarters in Paris. Operating across Europe, South and North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, EDF manages a diverse portfolio with a capacity of over 120 gigawatts in nuclear, hydro, wind, solar, biomass, geothermal energy, and fossil fuels. The company specializes in various aspects of electricity, from design to distribution.