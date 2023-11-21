(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi Retail Unveils 2023 Winter Shopping Season







Abu Dhabi, UAE, 21 November 2023: Abu Dhabi Retail is launching its 2023 Winter Shopping Season across the emirate from 24 November 2023 un>l 31 January 2024, offering unbeatable deals, unique retail experiences, and entertainment offerings across all ages.

This year's season will feature a wide range of ac>va>ons and promo>ons across more than 3,500 stores at 27 malls. Partnering with luxury names such as Ounass, Benefit Cosme>cs and Michael Kors, Abu Dhabi Retail will have an array of exclusive brand experiences for visitors to indulge in. Abu Dhabi Retail has also partnered with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to give the bank's Visa Card holders a chance to enter a draw when they spend more than AED 300 through the“Shop & Win” ini>a>ve.

Highlights from the 2023 Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season:

Rewarding Journey

Earn bigger rewards as you shop! Amber, an Al Tayer Group Loyalty Programme, will allow

shoppers to earn 5x points through its loyalty programme, on brands such as Bloomingdale's Beauty, Emporio Armani, Gap and Boucheron.

Date: 24 November – 31 January



The Zayed Exhibit of Rare Watches

Co-hosted by Caliber Cafe and Luxury Souk, The Zayed Exhibit will display a remarkable collec>on of over 100 United Arab Emirates Rolex logo watches, paying tribute to the rich heritage of the UAE as well as acknowledging the >meless elegance of Rolex >mepieces.

Date: 11 – 24 December

Tryano x Rain Caf at Liwa Village

Discover the intersec>on of luxury and local culture at this Tryano x Rain Caf pop-up, launching at this year's Liwa Village. Elevate your style with exclusive, handpicked streetwear and athleisure collec>ons brought to you by two homegrown favourites and try ac>vi>es such as customising fragrances and sneakers. While savouring your customary order from Rain Cafe, discover the inaugural Bunka Pop-Up concept, home to the most popular local and interna>onal streetwear and sneaker brands, making its first-ever appearance in Abu Dhabi and within the Tryano space.

Date: 16 December – 6 January



Benefit CosmePcs – Immerse Yourself in the Beneverse

Do not miss this chance to be part of Benefit Cosme>cs' colorful evolu>on. Step into the brand's vibrant

pop-up and be among the first to experience Benefit's global rebranding, burs>ng with a new, vivid

iden>ty. Seize Insta-worthy moments in the infinity photo booth and engage in an array of ac>vi>es,

ranging from onboarding experiences that immerse you in Benefit's transforma>on to u>lizing your

ar>s>c skills to customize the pop-up.

Date: 16 December – 8 January



Michael Kors Holiday Pop-Up Shop



Explore Michael Kors' immersive pop-up shop. Browse the brand's latest collec>on and enjoy a unique, mul>sensory retail experience. Snap your perfect photos at the infinity mirror and try your luck at the claw machine, where exclusive Michael Kors giks are yours for the taking.

Date: 16 December – 8 January

Mirbad

Step into a world of curated elegance at Mirbad's Winter 2024 Hotel, a four-day showcase spotligh>ng the region's most influen>al designers and ar>sts. Immerse yourself in a shopping experience elevated by Instagrammable art installa>ons and live performances. From fashion to fine dining, the event is a one-stop des>na>on for style, art, and social engagement.

Date: 4 – 8 January



Ounass x Amina Muaddi Retail Escape

Amina Muaddi and Ounass present exclusive pieces from the coveted footwear brand at its first-of-its-kind showcase in the GCC, designed by Crosby Studios and taking place at Mamsha Al Saadiyat. The traveling Ounass x Amina Muaddi pop-up has been masterfully designed as a complete immersion into the brand and its latest collec>on. True to Ounass's commitment to exclusive cura>ons and convenience, guests will select their coveted pair, and have it delivered directly to their doorstep.

Date: 4 January – 4 February



Roster of brand experiences and in-mall themed events to include:

Amazing Sale: Discover exclusive offers, promo>ons and up to 80% discount across +27 malls.

Date: 24 - 26 November

Marina Mall charity souk: Shop for a cause and make a meaningful impact this holiday season, in collabora>on with the Make-A-Wish founda>on.

Date: 2-3 December

The Galleria Al Maryah Island's Winter Wonderland: A snowy haven filled with enchan>ng decora>ons and engaging ac>vi>es for all ages. To complement your shopping experience at the Galleria Al Maryah Island, and while stocks last, receive an exclusive limited-edi>on fragrance with every purchase of The Galleria Gik Card valued at AED 250 or more during this Winter Shopping Season!

Date: 4 – 26 December

Abu Dhabi Mall ac>va>ons: A seasonal market, with special appearances by Santa Claus, will take place at Abu Dhabi Mall and shoppers can also take part in the mall's 'Shop & Win' ini>a>ve (8 December – 7 January).

Visit for more informa>on on the upcoming Winter Shopping Season programming and highlights.