Pakistan Applies To Join BRICS In 2024


11/21/2023 7:14:17 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Islamabad has applied to join BRICS in 2024 and is counting on Russia's assistance in the matter of the republic joining the association, Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali said, Trend reports.

“We have already submitted an application. We are in contact with member countries to support Pakistan's membership and count on Russia's assistance,” the ambassador said.

