Enemy Drops Bombs On Beryslav, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One man was killed and another was injured in a Russian airstrike on Beryslav in Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy dropped 12 guided aerial bombs on the city. In total, the Russian army dropped 28 bombs on Beryslav district today. A private house was hit. The owner fell under the rubble. A 65-year-old man died on the spot," he posted.

In addition, a 57-year-old man who was on the street was injured during the shelling - he had broken limbs.

Prokudin added that the territories of an enterprise, store, and driving school were hit.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military dropped ammunition from a drone on a car in the city of Beryslav in Kherson region, injuring the 75-year-old owner of the car.