UK – Cuba Signs New Cooperation Agreement

ENGLAND / CUBA – Minister for the Americas and the Caribbean, David Rutley MP, arrived in Cuba on Tuesday 21 November.

“During his visit, minister Rutley will sign a new Political Dialogue and Co-operation Agreement (PDCA) between the UK and Cuba. The agreement sets a framework for future dialogue between the two countries on a range of issues, including sustainable development, the environment, and human rights. Minister Rutley will meet Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez during his visit and will be attending a meeting with the heads of UN agencies in Cuba, including the United Nations Development Plan, the World Food Programme, and UNICEF,” said Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

During his trip, the minister is also scheduled to meet local entrepreneurs, as well as members of the Cuba Chevening alumni community to learn about the social and economic situation in Cuba.

FCDO Americas minister, David Rutley MP, said:



“As part of our commitment to strengthening the UK-Cuba relationship, I look

forward to signing a Political Dialogue and Co-operation

Agreement that will see us engage on issues important to both sides such as human rights and the embargo.”

UK ambassador to Cuba Sir George Hollingbery, said:

“We are delighted to welcome minister Rutley on his first official visit to Cuba and we look forward to discussing a wide range of issues that are of mutual benefit to the UK and Cuba.”