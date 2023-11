(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a bilateral meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

The head of state announced this on Facebook and published a video of the meeting, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky noted that it is very symbolic that today, ten years after Ukrainians finally decided on their future, the President of Moldova is visiting Ukraine.

"We discussed security issues, expansion of our exports through Moldova and cross-border cooperation, energy challenges facing our countries and, of course, our European integration," Zelensky said.