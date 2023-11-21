EU Oks Continued Palestinian Development Aid

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- The European Union (EU) on Tuesday gave the green light to continuing development aid to Palestinians after a review found no funds had gone to Hamas, but said tighter controls could be imposed going forward."The review found no indications of EU money having directly or indirectly benefited Hamas," the Agence France Presse (AFP) cited European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis as saying.

