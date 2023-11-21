Jordanians Evacuated From Gaza Arrive In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Jordanians, evacuated from the Gaza Strip under royal directives, arrived Tuesday in Aqaba via the port of the Egyptian city of Nuweiba.These citizens were received by Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner, Nayef Al Fayez, accompanied by Aqaba Governor, Khaled Hajjaj, and directors of relevant agencies in the southern governorate.The evacuation was carried out on His Majesty King Abdullah II's orders and with the supervision of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates."We in Jordan are joining forces with all our capabilities, under the direct directives of His Majesty the King and HRH the Crown Prince, to support our brothers in Gaza and Khan Yunis, where the Israeli war machine has inflicted unspeakable atrocities on defenseless people who have no fault or any help. On this day, as we welcome a group of our people who have been encircled by missiles of savage aggression, we are ready to supply everything they require with all capabilities, and they will be transported, with dignity and honor, to their respective locations of residency in the Kingdom," Al Fayez said.Al-Fayez reiterated the positions of His Majesty the King, which he backed up with actions rather than words."It was he (His Majesty the King) who first took the initiative to send convoys of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and he reinforced them with highly professional transport planes from the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF). This is the first occasion that our Arab army's heroes have executed this operation twice in a row. The third was sponsored by HRH the Crown Prince, who personally supervised the delivery of all supplies to the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Yunis to demonstrate to the world that there are people who can do a lot to defend and bring aid to civilians," Al Fayez concluded.