TRAI Secretary V. Raghunandan At Truecaller's 'Fraud Prevention Summit':“We Need To Collaborate To Address All Dimensions Of Safety In India”

Senior government officials from the Ministry of Electronics, Information & Technology (MEITY), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Reserve Bank of India, industry and experts participated in the event. Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-founder, of Truecaller, reiterated the company's commitment to building customised products and features to help citizens of India combat fraud.

Committed to the purpose of providing a safe communication experience and addressing the growing threats of online and mobile fraud in our increasingly digitised society, Truecaller , the global leader in safe digital communications, joined forces with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry to host a Fraud Prevention Summit in New Delhi. The summit served as a collaborative platform for various stakeholders, including industry leaders, government representatives, technology innovators, policymakers, and safety experts, to explore the crucial theme of ' Enhancing Safety in Digital Communication '. The event facilitated a meaningful dialogue on comprehending the legal, social, and economic impacts of fraud, as well as harnessing the power of AI and technology to mitigate risks and combat fraudulent activities in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.



Alan Mamedi facilitating Secretary, TRAI, V. Raghunandan





Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Secretary, TRAI, V. Raghunandan underscored the significance of combating digital fraud, stating,“Only one agency, public or private cannot address all the dimensions of security in the country. The approach must be collaborative with strategic public-private partnerships. India is likely to lead such developments and this is the reason why we must look at every security dimension. Collaboration is the new mantra!”





Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO of Truecaller highlighted the company's efforts and stated, "At Truecaller, we are dedicated to advancing our products and services to match the swift evolution of fraudulent activities facilitated by technology. Our commitment involves proactively mitigating risks through innovation and fostering collaboration among all stakeholders. This collective effort is crucial in preventing fraud, safeguarding citizens, and ensuring a safe digital experience for citizens. The Fraud Prevention Summit represents a significant step in this direction, uniting key stakeholders to adopt effective strategies to counter emerging threats and fortify user trust in digital communication.”





Furthering adding, Sandip Chatterjee, 'Scientist G' and Group Coordinator of the Cyber Law and Data Governance Division at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said,“On behalf of MEITY, I'd like to congratulate Truecaller & PHD chamber of Commerce & Industry for organising the Fraud Prevention Summit to raise awareness and bring together stakeholders to ensure responsibility and safety of citizens in digital communication.”





The Fraud Prevention Summit also witnessed the esteemed participation of Dr Chatterjee, ' Scientist G ' and Group Coordinator of the Cyber Law and Data Governance Division at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, along with Naveen Jakhar, Assistant Director General at the Department of Telecommunications, and Brijlal Singh, Deputy RBI Ombudsman and Rakesh Maheshwari, independent consultant & former Senior Director and Group Coordinator, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.





Truecaller has forged close collaborations with various government departments and agencies, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Telecommunications and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India as well as law enforcement agencies and civil society organisations. These partnerships are aimed at combating fraud and enhancing safety in digital communication. With over 262 million users in India, Truecaller is a trusted ally for protection against spam, scams, and fraud.





