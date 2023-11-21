(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Sekur, a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management, is pushing its SekurMessenger amid SEC crackdowns on Wall Street

The app provides end-to-end encryption, proprietary VirtualVaults, and HelixTech that ensure conversations are secure while also maintaining privacy

It allows companies on Wall Street to meet the FINRA communication compliance requirements while giving them the overall peace of mind that comes with guaranteed security and encryption With this offering, Sekur looks to carve out a significant market share while also asserting itself as a leader in its segment

Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GTD0) , a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management, is offering a secure, easy-to-use, and transparent messaging solution to Wall Street companies amid the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) crackdowns. SekurMessenger is an encrypted messaging service that offers full privacy for users, enabled by multiple layers of data protection that guarantee the security of communications ( ).

The SEC has levied over $2.5 billion in fines on Wall Street, the product of two years of investigations into the industry's use of messaging apps. These investigations have seen major firms such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, fined for failing to maintain work-related...

