Miningnewsbreaks GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Announces Positive Quarterly Revenues, Achievements

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a leader in the ammolite gemstone mine-to-market segment and a partner in Canadian gold exploration Company Crazy Horse Mining Inc. (“CHMI” or“Crazy Horse”), today announced upbeat revenue results and shared company achievements with investors. According to the update, GEMXX performed well in the last quarter and is making significant strides to solidify its strong foundation moving forward in the coming year.“We are pleased with the performance of the company, and we are excited for the anticipated growth in shopping television sales and 2024 production of our gold assets,” said GEMXX CEO Jay Maull.“We look forward to updating shareholders as each new project comes online. Everything the company has planned is focused on driving shareholder value.”

To view the full press release, visit



About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The company's world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GEMZ are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:



MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN