New Plan Developments Launched Amara Residence Project In New Cairo, In A Major Event To Allocate The Project's Units.

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

New Plan launches its latest residential project, Amara Residence, in New Cairo on North 90th Street. Spanning over 27 acres and located near various services in New Cairo, the compound includes a commercial center, children's area, water features overlooking the units, running and cycling tracks, restaurants, international retail brands, sports courts, gardens, and green spaces comprising 82% of the total area. Additionally, there are spaces for spa and meditation.

The project features a variety of units and spaces, including triplex units, Alto Casa, and luxury units ranging from 2BD to 4BD, all fully finished and available for delivery by 2027 with payment facilities extending up to 8 years.

Consisting of 27 buildings distributed over 27 acres, totaling 600 units, the project proudly announces the completion of contracts for 100 units, constituting 17% of the total project, before its official launch.

Today, we celebrate Amara Residence with you, just as we celebrated the success of several projects where you were the standard for our success and the essence of building our dreams.

New Plan started its projects in 2018 to introduce a new concept in architectural construction, including residential compounds, commercial malls, and administrative buildings across Egypt, starting with the New Administrative Capital, passing through Port Said, and New Cairo.

New Plan launched its first successes with Eleven project, an administrative mall with a distinctive concept and design in the heart of the Financial and Business District in the New Administrative Capital, directly behind Al-Masa Hotel.

After proving the project's success to the stakeholders and investors, the company extended its promising vision to Serrano project, also located in the New Administrative Capital. This residential project in the R7 area is characterized by comfort and unique designs, typical of New Plan's residential projects, including a commercial center, children's area, water features overlooking the units, running and cycling tracks, restaurants, international retail brands, sports courts, a library, and gardens and green spaces ranging from 70% to 82% of the compound's total area, in addition to spaces dedicated to relaxation and a health club.

Where the real estate market witnessed a transformation in residential compounds in terms of design sophistication and the luxurious lifestyle offered by New Plan in its various projects.

Moving on to Eclat Residence in Port Said, where one of New Plan's projects overlooks the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. It is the first compound in its design and the available amenities, along with Eclat Mall, featuring various spaces including lagoons, relaxation areas, and places hosting international brands.

To highlight our distinguished partnership with the world's largest brand, Tonino Lamborghini, to jointly execute the Tonino Lamborghini Compound with designs reflecting the brand's sharp lines and bold, distinctive appearance in the market. The collaboration also extended to implementing the kitchens of Atika project, allowing it to carry the Tonino Lamborghini brand.

Atika project is our next station, showcasing architectural luxury and a refined lifestyle in a prime location in the New Administrative Capital. In addition to Atika Mall, which stands out with its prominent presence and design distinct from other commercial malls on the road, it has become a destination for global brands and various entertainment activities.

Now we're turning to Talah project in the R7 district, spanning over 30 acres and characterized by its extensive green spaces and all the usual comforts in New Plan's residential projects.

The company has also contributed to other cultural, tourist, and entertainment projects, including Marom Hotel, tourist ship, Spazio Cafe, Cinematy, Port Said Theater, the Cultural Center, and the statue of Nahdet Misr in Port Said.

Here, New Plan remains a symbol of architectural excellence and a pioneer in its design concepts.