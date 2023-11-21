His Excellency Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi Opens Paperworld Middle East And Gifts And Lifestyle Middle East

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Paperworld Middle East is the fastest-growing show of its kind in the world.

Alongside its co-located event Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, the exhibition is expected to welcome 10,000 visitors over three days.

In line with the UAE's 'Year of Sustainability' 80% of the products featured are environmentally friendly.

Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade has officially opened the 12th edition of Paperworld Middle East and its co-located show Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East. Taking place from 21-23 November at Dubai World Trade Centre, the partner events have grown 50% from last year and are expected to welcome 10,000 visitors from around the world.

During the opening tour, His Excellency visited several exhibition stands including APP, Ittihad Paper Mill, Fabriano, Makaan, Event Gifts, Leeno, Farook International Stationery, and Flamingo. Additionally, he visited pavilions from China, Hong Kong, Germany, South Africa, and Turkey.

Commenting on the opening of Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, His Excellency. Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said:“It was a pleasure to attend the opening of Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, especially in the UAE's Year of Sustainability. Throughout 2023, we have been amplifying our commitment to sustainable values and it was encouraging that so many of them are in evidence at this industry-leading event. I was also delighted to witness the presence of various international pavilions at Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, underlining the show's role in bringing together brands from across the globe to engage in business.”

Following the grand opening tour, Patrick Nahas, Export Executive for Fabriano commented:“The approach to business in the UAE is one of the best in the world and having a presence in the market is crucial for us. We have been participating in Paperworld Middle East since 2011 and each year, the show provides us with good exposure. It is a reliable platform for networking, establishing new contacts and gaining valuable insights.”

The event's insightful discussion platform, The Hub Forum, returns for another year, gathering industry experts, thought leaders and key players in the paper, stationery, office supply and gift sectors. Panel discussions at The Hub Forum today included 'Market Analysis and Consumer Behaviour', led by Pencil Office Supplies, Capital Envelopes and Ittihad Paper Mill, and 'Green Initiatives in the Paper and Stationery Industry' which featured representatives from Avery GmbH, MEPCO, FSC International and WZ Eurocopert.

As the event launched, Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East said:“This year is very special for us, the show has grown 50% from last year with over 490 exhibitors showcasing their products. Our visitors will have the opportunity to meet the biggest names in the business and experience our unique event features including The Hub Forum, Project Sustainability and the first Paperworld Middle East Awards, which is set to be a highlight of the opening day.”

The inaugural Paperworld Middle East Awards will take place this evening at a special ceremony at Dubai World Trade Centre's Al Multaqa Ballroom. This exclusive event will celebrate the outstanding achievements of the paper industry, including innovative products, cutting-edge technologies, exceptional brands and talented individuals. The Paperworld Middle East Awards comprises ten categories which include 'Licensed Product of the Year', 'Best Stationery Retailer of the Year' and the prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award'.

Elsewhere at Paperworld Middle East today, the exhibition's new“Signature Canvas” feature saw exceptional artists collaborate on a live painting which will be donated to a local charity once complete. The masterpiece is being created by Saida Banu, Head of Art at the International School of Creative Science, Sharjah; Shiba Khan, Artist and Founder, Funun Arts Group; and artists Stefania Pomillo, and Jivan Hovhannisyan.

Paperworld Middle East is the largest international exhibition dedicated to paper. stationery, arts and crafts, office supplies and school products. Over the past decade, the show has established itself as the pinnacle destination for distributors, retailers, wholesalers and franchise owners in the paper and stationery sector. In accordance with the UAE's“Year of Sustainability”, 80% of the products showcased at Paperworld Middle East are environmentally friendly.

Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East is part of the Ambiente family and adds to Paperworld's Middle East profile by showcasing corporate gifting, lifestyle and leather finished goods along with baby and kids products. The event is strategically scheduled before the Holiday season and offers a prime opportunity for businesses to discover unique gifting products.

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East are held across Halls 5,6,7 and 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

PHOTO CAPTION: (From left to right): Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East; His Excellency Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Simon Mellor, Chief Executive Officer Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

