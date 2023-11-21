(MENAFN- Baystreet) JD Rallied, Sea Slumped: What Happened

Chinese e-commerce firm JD (JD) and Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce firm Sea (SE) are two divergent tales. JD initially rallied to $29 before backing down. Sea stock sold off after its earnings report.

JD reported Q3 non-GAAP EPADS of $0.92. Revenue barely grew, up by 1.7% Y/Y to $34 billion. The firm has over $34 billion in cash on its balance sheet. This is close to its market capitalization of ~ $38 billion. It has the chance to accelerate its $5 billion buyback to take advantage of its low stock price.

JD's FCF yield is too good to ignore. Investors who are willing to get exposure to the US/China geopolitical risks and the country's weak economy may still consider JD stock.

Sea slumped from over $45 to below $38 last week. It posted a loss in Q3 of $143.99 million, compared to losing $569.3 million last year. Its e-commerce platform Shopee, however, posted a net income of $331 million. Competition from Alibaba (BABA) and TikTok, owned by ByteDance (BDNCE) is a headwind to its operations across Southeast Asia.

Indonesia banned TikTok in Oct. The positive impact has yet to show up in its results.

JD and SE stocks are high-risk out-of-favor stocks worth watching closely.