French Companies Visit Tanzania To Discover And Discuss Commercial Opportunities

From the 20th to the 22nd of November 2023, Bpifrance and Business France are accompanying 13 Small and medium-sized businesses to discover the Tanzanian market.

During the 3-day trip in Tanzania, the 13 French SMEs will benefit from an intense program composed of individuals and personalized business meetings with local companies, meetings with key local actors and collective networking sessions.

This delegation of French companies from the construction, healthcare, aeronautics, and services sectors marks a new step forward in Franco-Tanzanian trade relations, which are extremely dynamic and illustrate a shared desire to build new partnerships.

This illustrates the very positive perception French companies have of the Tanzanian market, and of the opening measures undertaken by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The delegation was received by the Ambassador of France in Tanzania, Nabil Hajlaoui, who highlighted the will of French companies to enter the Tanzanian market and improve their products to make them more suitable to this market.

