Parliament Adopts Statement On Anniversary Of Revolution Of Dignity

The Ukrainian parliament has adopted a draft resolution on the statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the tenth anniversary of the beginning of Euromaidan and the events of the Revolution of Dignity.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Holos parliamentary faction on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 327 MPs voted in favor of relevant resolution No.10269 .

The draft resolution and the attached statement are aimed at drawing the attention of Ukrainian society and the international community to Euromaidan and the Revolution of Dignity on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of these significant events.

The statement by the Ukrainian parliament includes a number of provisions.

Thus, Verkhovna Rada's statement stresses that the heroic and tragic events of the Revolution of Dignity were caused by the criminal policy of Viktor Yanukovych and the political regime he formed, which was supported and directed by the Russian Nazi totalitarian regime and acted against the national interests of Ukraine.

The statement says that Russia's ongoing large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, and the genocide against the Ukrainian population in the occupied territories of Ukraine have become a humanitarian response of the aggressor state to Ukraine's efforts to eliminate dictatorship, combat the consequences of the colonial past, and build a modern, successful democratic state.

It is emphasized that the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred gave their lives defending freedom during the events of the Revolution of Dignity, the Defenders and Defendresses of Ukraine of Ukraine, defending Ukraine from Russia's unprovoked and unjustified armed aggression, give their lives every day in the name of the ideals of democracy, freedom and the European future of Ukraine.

The statement underscores that Ukraine has paid and continues to pay the highest price for liberation from dictatorship, commitment to democratic values and principles, for the right to determine its own future, for its civilizational choice to be a full-fledged part of the United Europe.

It is stressed that freedom, dignity, democracy, the rule of law, human and civil rights and freedoms are the basis of the Ukrainian state, the civilizational direction of further development of Ukrainian society. It is noted that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has consistently stood and will stand on the positions of affirming these values in all spheres of public life.

The Ukrainian Parliament stresses the irreversibility of Ukraine's transformation to fulfill all the requirements necessary for its acquisition of full membership in the European Union and NATO. Ukraine's membership in the European Union and NATO will be the best tribute to the participants of the Revolution of Dignity and the soldiers who died in the fight against the Yanukovych regime and the Russian Nazi totalitarian regime.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine calls on the international community to increase military, economic, financial, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in order to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity as soon as possible, withdraw Russian troops from its territory, and restore peace on the European continent.

