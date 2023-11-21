(MENAFN- Baystreet) Canada's Inflation Rate Fell To 3.1% In October

















Canada's inflation rate declined to an annualized 3.1% in October from 3.8% in September of this year.

Statistics Canada attributed the year-over-year decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to lower gasoline prices, which fell 7.8% during October.

Excluding gasoline costs, the CPI in October came in at 3.6% versus 3.7% in September.

The decline in gas prices was partially offset by a 4.6% increase in services, with higher prices for travel tours, rent and property taxes.

The federal statistics agency said that the biggest contributors to year-over-year inflation continue to be mortgage interest, rent, and food costs.

Although grocery prices remain elevated, they continue to decline, with a 5.4% increase in October compared to a 5.8% year-over-year gain observed in September.

Property taxes, which are set annually each October, rose 4.9% on a year-over-year basis, compared with a 3.6% increase in October 2022. The property tax increase this October was the largest since 1992.

Inflation rose in all provinces during October but at a slower pace than September.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.1% in October after a 0.1% decline in September. The monthly increase was largely due to the rise in property taxes, said Statistics Canada.

























