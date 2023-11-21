Premium Menswear Brand ‘Kingdom of White’ Launches New Store in Pune

(MENAFN- Avian We) Pune, 21 November 2023: Kingdom of White, an illustrious premium menswear brand built on a simple yet profound philosophy – For the Love of White – announces the launch of its latest store in Pune. This expansion signifies a crucial step in the brand's growth, planting its roots in one of India's most culturally and commercially rich cities. Kingdom of White's presence in Pune is a celebration of the city's unique blend of tradition and modernity, which aligns seamlessly with the brand's values.



Located on the 1st floor of KOPA Mall in Koregaon Park, Pune - the store promises a pleasant shopping experience for those who appreciate the purity and sophistication of white apparel. It proudly showcases Kingdom of White's latest collection that draws inspiration from cultures around the world, featuring the latest designs. It is a testament to the brand’s commitment to crafting timeless, elegant and premium quality pieces in a colour that never goes out of style.



Commenting on the new store, Vineet Haralalka, CEO, said, “Kingdom of White looks forward to connecting with Pune's diverse populace and becoming a part of its vibrant culture through our brand-new store. We believe that the brand’s timeless and elegant designs compliment the city’s unhurried pace beautifully. Our goal is to offer luxurious white apparel that the city will love.”



At the Pune store, Kingdom of White presents a wide range of options, with prices starting from INR 999 and going up to INR 3,499.





