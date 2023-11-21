Turkey’s stocks increase on Tuesday’s session opening

(MENAFN) Trading activities on Tuesday saw Türkiye's benchmark stock index, starting at 7,993.89 points, reflecting a 0.60 percent increase or a gain of 47.52 points compared to the previous day's closing figures.



The Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index, which concluded its session on Monday at 7,946.37 points, experienced a notable 1.18 percent surge, accompanied by a substantial daily trading volume of 85 billion Turkish liras, approximately equivalent to USD 2.95 billion.



As of 9:56 a.m. regional time (0656 GMT) on Tuesday, the exchange rates for currencies showed the US dollar to Turkish lira at 28.7600 and the euro to lira rate at 31.6045. Additionally, the exchange rate for one British pound was recorded at 36.0726 Turkish liras.



During the same period, the trading landscape also witnessed Brent crude oil transactions hovering around the mark of USD 81.75 per barrel. Concurrently, the valuation of an ounce of gold remained steady at USD 1,992.75.

MENAFN21112023000045015839ID1107465000