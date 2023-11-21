TITR Relentlessly Expanding - Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is relentlessly
expanding and developing, Secretary General of the International
Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" Gaidar
Abdikerimov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku.
"Our corridor initially covered Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and
Georgia, but at the moment it also covers such countries as China,
Türkiye, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania and
Singapore," he emphasized.
According to him, the current capacity of the corridor is 6
million tons of cargo and 80,000 DPM containers per year.
"Our plans for the near future include setting competitive
tariff rates and fixing them for the long-term period," he
added.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA
Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.
