Kuwait's Amir Congratulates Argentina's Newly Elected Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to the newly elected President of Argentina Javier Milei, congratulating him on winning the elections. His highness wished him success, good health and further development of relations between the two countries. (end) sa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.