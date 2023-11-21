Ex-football star conceded defeat to his rival

(MENAFN) In a historic turn of events, Liberian President George Weah, a former international football star, conceded defeat to his rival Joseph Nyumah Boakai after a closely contested second round of voting in the presidential elections. Weah's decision, announced on Friday, has been widely hailed as a significant example of democratic maturity and a moment of relief for Liberia, a nation scarred by a brutal history of civil war.



The National Elections Commission (NEC) declared the final results, indicating that President Weah secured 49.11 percent of the vote in the November 14 runoff, while opposition leader Boakai received 50.9 percent. This announcement marked the culmination of a closely watched electoral process, and Weah's concession is seen as a pivotal step towards maintaining political stability in Liberia and the broader West African region, which has witnessed political upheavals and coups in recent years.



In a nationally broadcast speech following the NEC announcement, President Weah demonstrated statesmanship by extending his congratulations to "President-elect" Boakai. He emphasized the importance of placing the country above party affiliations and prioritizing patriotism over personal interests. Weah expressed his sincere commitment to working collaboratively with Boakai for the betterment of Liberia, recognizing the significance of unity in a nation marked by deep historical divisions.



"The closeness of the results reveals a deep division within our country. As we transition to the new Boakai administration, we must be vigilant to the dangers of division and work together to find common ground," President Weah remarked. His acknowledgment of the challenges posed by political divisions underscores the need for a united effort in the post-election period to foster reconciliation and national cohesion.



Weah's acceptance of defeat marks a pivotal moment in Liberian history, setting the stage for the country's second peaceful transfer of power in over 70 years. Notably, the first peaceful transition occurred when Weah himself was elected in a landslide victory six years ago. The significance of this peaceful handover of power extends beyond national borders, serving as an inspiration for democratic ideals in a region where political transitions have often been marred by instability.



As Liberia looks toward the future under the leadership of Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Weah's graceful concession serves as a testament to the maturation of democratic processes in the country. The coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining how the nation navigates the post-election landscape, working towards reconciliation, stability, and sustained progress.



MENAFN21112023000045015687ID1107464527