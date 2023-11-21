France Committed Bloody Crimes In Regions Under Its Colonial Rule

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"France has committed bloody crimes in countries it once
colonized," Jean-Michel Brun, founder, and editor-in-chief of the
French news portal Muslims in France, said this at the
international conference "Decolonisation: Empowering Women"
organized by the Baku Initiative Group in Baku, Azernews reports.
"For example, in 1958 in Algeria, women were forced to remove
their headscarves. Allegedly removing the veil is a symbol of
freedom. But real freedom is that women can choose how to dress,"
he emphasized.
According to him, Azerbaijan is an exemplary country in gender
equality: "In Azerbaijan, women work equally with men. This is one
of the examples confirming gender equality in Azerbaijani
society.
