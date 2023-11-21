France Committed Bloody Crimes In Regions Under Its Colonial Rule

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

"France has committed bloody crimes in countries it once colonized," Jean-Michel Brun, founder, and editor-in-chief of the French news portal Muslims in France, said this at the international conference "Decolonisation: Empowering Women" organized by the Baku Initiative Group in Baku, Azernews reports.

"For example, in 1958 in Algeria, women were forced to remove their headscarves. Allegedly removing the veil is a symbol of freedom. But real freedom is that women can choose how to dress," he emphasized.

According to him, Azerbaijan is an exemplary country in gender equality: "In Azerbaijan, women work equally with men. This is one of the examples confirming gender equality in Azerbaijani society.