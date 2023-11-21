Euromaidan Marks Common European History Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative Josep Borrell congratulated Ukrainians on the 10th anniversary of Euromaidan and noted that these events changed the common history of Europe and confirmed that Ukraine belongs to the European family.

He posted this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“The Maidan uprising marked our common history. Ukrainians defended their European choice then, as they are doing now. For freedom, independence and democracy. Europe stands with Ukraine. Then, now and in the future - Ukraine belongs in our European family,” Borrell wrote.

As reported, today, November 21, Ukraine marks the Day of Dignity and Freedom. It was established by a presidential decree of November 13, 2014 in honor of the beginning on this day of two significant events in recent Ukrainian history - the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity of 2013.