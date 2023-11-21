Dozens Of Palestinians Martyred, Others Wounded In Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Dozens of Palestinian civilians were martyred Tuesday and others were injured, including children and women in airstrikes launched by Israeli occupation forces, Palestinian News and Info Agency (WAFA) said.

The Israeli occupation attacks touched on several areas in the Gaza Strip, including a school in Al-Faluga, and homes in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip, WAFA added.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Government Media Office said that Over 13,300 Palestinians, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women, were killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, and more than 31,000 Palestinians were wounded.

It added that the death toll also includes 201 medical staff, 22 members of civil defense rescue teams, and 60 journalists. (end)

