Rainfall Channels 6.7M Cubic Meters Into Dams

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- The recent depression that hit the Kingdom resulted in a total of 6.7 million cubic meters of rain and valley flow entering the dams, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation.This increased the total storage in the 15 main dams to 72 million cubic meters, which is 25 percent of their storage capacity of 288 million cubic meters.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.