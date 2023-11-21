SPECA Countries Actively Operating In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. SPECA (Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) countries are actively operating in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Economic Forum“Transforming the SPECA region into a connectivity hub with global outreach,” held as a part of SPECA Week in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has been subjected to a violation of its sovereignty for the past 30 years. The country is currently investing in the liberated territories. Uzbekistan constructed a school there. We also value a partnership involvement of other countries in Karabakh,” the minister emphasized.

The SPECA 2023 Economic Forum,“Transforming the SPECA region into a connectivity hub with global outreach,” has started its work in Baku.

The forum is based on the active position of Azerbaijan and other SPECA (Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) member states to develop SPECA as a service-oriented, flexible, and strategic platform for coordination of policy and cooperation issues to promote dialogue, consolidate positions, find solutions to common challenges, and develop strategies and work plans for their implementation.

