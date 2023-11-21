SPECA Countries Actively Operating In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. SPECA (Special
Program for the Economies of Central Asia) countries are actively
operating in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Economy Minister
Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Economic Forum“Transforming the SPECA
region into a connectivity hub with global outreach,” held as a
part of SPECA Week in Baku, Trend reports.
“Azerbaijan has been subjected to a violation of its sovereignty
for the past 30 years. The country is currently investing in the
liberated territories. Uzbekistan constructed a school there. We
also value a partnership involvement of other countries in
Karabakh,” the minister emphasized.
The SPECA 2023 Economic Forum,“Transforming the SPECA region
into a connectivity hub with global outreach,” has started its work
in Baku.
The forum is based on the active position of Azerbaijan and
other SPECA (Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia)
member states to develop SPECA as a service-oriented, flexible, and
strategic platform for coordination of policy and cooperation
issues to promote dialogue, consolidate positions, find solutions
to common challenges, and develop strategies and work plans for
their implementation.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107463955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.