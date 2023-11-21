Reliable Digital Infrastructure Plays Crucial Role In Azerbaijan's Economy - Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. A reliable
digital infrastructure is crucial for Azerbaijan's interconnected
economy, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transportation Bakhtiyar Mammadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku.
"Investments are underway to expand and modernize Azerbaijan's
digital infrastructure, ensuring its sustainability and ability to
support the growing demand for data-driven services within supply
chains. Collaboration is key to our success," he noted.
Bakhtiyar Mammadov said Azerbaijan is actively working with its
peers to develop common standards and protocols that facilitate
seamless cross-border data exchange.
"Our goal is to reduce trade barriers and strengthen regional
ties. Today, in the context of global trade and transition,
digitalization is becoming a key force in shaping transport
corridors and improving efficiency, transparency and connectivity,"
he stressed.
Mammadov mentioned that Azerbaijan is also actively working on
the creation of a digital transport and logistics platform, which
will contribute to ensuring transparency and simplification of
activities in the field of transport and logistics, thereby
increasing the efficiency, effectiveness and quality of cargo
transportation on all routes, as well as reducing the time of cargo
transportation.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA
Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.
