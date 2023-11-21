Reliable Digital Infrastructure Plays Crucial Role In Azerbaijan's Economy - Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. A reliable digital infrastructure is crucial for Azerbaijan's interconnected economy, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation Bakhtiyar Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku.

"Investments are underway to expand and modernize Azerbaijan's digital infrastructure, ensuring its sustainability and ability to support the growing demand for data-driven services within supply chains. Collaboration is key to our success," he noted.

Bakhtiyar Mammadov said Azerbaijan is actively working with its peers to develop common standards and protocols that facilitate seamless cross-border data exchange.

"Our goal is to reduce trade barriers and strengthen regional ties. Today, in the context of global trade and transition, digitalization is becoming a key force in shaping transport corridors and improving efficiency, transparency and connectivity," he stressed.

Mammadov mentioned that Azerbaijan is also actively working on the creation of a digital transport and logistics platform, which will contribute to ensuring transparency and simplification of activities in the field of transport and logistics, thereby increasing the efficiency, effectiveness and quality of cargo transportation on all routes, as well as reducing the time of cargo transportation.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.

At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.

