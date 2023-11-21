-->


Agreement On Deepening Cooperation In Energy Sector Between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Approved - Decree


11/21/2023 5:23:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. An agreement on deepening cooperation in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been approved, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated

