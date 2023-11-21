Kuwait's 25Th Gaza Aid Plane Heads To Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The 25th relief aid plane for the Gaza Strip departed Kuwait to Al-Arish city, Egypt, carrying 40 tons of medical aid and supplies.

In remarks to KUNA, the Director General of Al-Salam Charitable Society, Dhari Al-Baijan, said that the association has mobilized its energies and efforts to help the brothers in Palestine and it seeks to provide all necessary humanitarian supplies, especially in light of the current circumstances that the people in the Gaza Strip are experiencing.

He also noted that the amount of the association's "We are all Gaza" campaign launched last Friday exceeded 850,000 Kuwaiti dinars, and that the association's stores contained more than 300 tons of various aid.

In turn, Deputy Director General of the International Islamic Charitable Organization for Institutional Communication, Ibrahim Al-Bader, said that the authority's participation within the Kuwaiti air bridge amounted to 18 relief aircraft in cooperation with the (Al-Salam Charitable) and (Kuwait Relief) associations and other bodies. (end) slm