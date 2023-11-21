Kuwait PM Receives FM, Newly Appointed Diplomats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tuesday Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah accompanied by new chiefs of diplomatic and consular missions abroad at Al-Seef Palace.

Sheikh Salem introduced Kuwait's permanent representative to the Arab League Talal Al-Mutairi, Kuwait's Ambassadors to Venezuela Fadhel Al-Hassan, Ambassador to Bhutan Adel Al-Jassam, Ambassador to the Republic of Chile Ziad Al-Anbaei, Ambassador to Brazil Talal Al-Mansour, Ambassador to South Africa Salem Al-Shibli and Ambassador to Singapore Ahmad Al-Shuraim to His Highness.

Sheikh Salem also introduced the Consul of Kuwait to Italy Sheikh Jaber Duaij Khalifa Al-Sabah, the Consul to China Anas Marafi, and the Consul to Vietnam Talal Al-Hazza to His Highness.

The reception was attended by the Undersecretary of the Prime Minister's office Sheikh Khaled Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Director of the Office of His Highness the Prime Minister Hamad Al-Amer, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Nabeel Al-Dakheel. (end)

res









MENAFN21112023000071011013ID1107463875