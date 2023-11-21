SLPP Decides To Vote In Support Of 2024 Budget

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Sri Lanka Podujana Permuna (SLPP) has decided to vote in support of the 2024 budget, SLPP leader Mahinda Rajapaksa told Parliament today.

He said that the budget has several positive proposals and so the SLPP will vote in support of the proposals.

Rajapaksa said that the SLPP will however raise concerns over proposals in the budget it feels are not suitable for the country.

Several SLPP Members of Parliament were earlier considering voting against the 2024 budget, despite being a part of the Government.

A number of SLPP members were said to be unhappy with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who they voted into office last year.

Senior and popular members of the SLPP who have not been given Cabinet portfolios, have told the party leadership that they want to vote against the budget to send a clear signal to the President that they are not happy, sources told Colombo Gazette.

A number of SLPP MPs have already spoken in public against the 2024 budget saying it is more of a pro-IMF or pro-UNP budget.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe presented the 2024 budget to Parliament last week, focusing on ensuring the country does not go bankrupt again.

Presenting the budget in Parliament, the President, who is also the Minister of Finance, said that advancing a nation requires more than mere fairy tales.

He recalled that the prolonged reliance on election promises by political parties has historically led to the economic bankruptcy of the country.

The 2024 budget allocates funds to improve facilities for tourists, address housing issues in the country, including in the North, and improve domestic cricket. (Colombo Gazette)