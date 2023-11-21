UAE-based ‘ACE Luxury Immigration’ Expands to Pakistan

(MENAFN- Media4pr) The new venture will create thousands of new jobs and business opportunities in

UAE, Pakistan, Canada



(DUBAI): Following the successful establishment of its Middle East operations out of Dubai and its global headquarters in Canada, Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions, today announced its expansion in Pakistan. The law firm’s global headquarters in Ontario, Canada covers North American, UK, and international markets.



The new office in Karachi, Pakistan's commercial hub, was inaugurated by Ace’s founder and managing partner Shahrukh Abbas Gondal, along with Syed Abbas, Managing Director and Alan James Gammon, Chief Operating Officer of the company. Shahrukh lead the opening ceremony, along with Ace’s Pakistan team, lawyers, staff and the local business community.



This is the group’s second office in Pakistan after Islamabad. Ace has plans to start its 3rd office in Lahore in Q1 2024.



Shahrukh Abbas Gondal, Founder and Managing Partner of Ace Luxury Immigration, said: “The new office in Pakistan’s metropolitan and deep-sea port city is part of the company’s global expansion plans. We have a clear vision of helping bring down Pakistan’s current account deficit and increase remittances flow through business and skilled-class immigration to Canada, USA, UK, Australia and other European countries.



“After Canada and UAE, we are delighted to be a strong bridge between Pakistan and the world. Pakistani entrepreneurs who have plans to expand internationally can directly meet the top-class Canadian lawyers who offer tailored solutions to their specific needs for economic migration,” added Shahrukh Abbas.



The Karachi office will serve prospective investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, and aspiring business leaders. The primary aim of Ace Luxury Immigration is to facilitate understanding of the diverse opportunities, mitigating challenges and intricacies associated with the immigration process and making it a successful venture.

Syed Abbas, Managing Director, Ace Luxury Immigration, commented: “In Pakistan, Karachi is a key market due to the high demand for business migration enquires especially for the UK and Canada. Therefore, this is the right time to have a presence close to the people.”

Alan James Gammon, Chief Operating Officer of the ACE Luxury Immigration, said: “It was a natural expansion of our business and foresaw further opening in Pakistan within the next 12 months to serve the growing demands of our customers.”





