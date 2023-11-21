India prepares to host G-20 virtual summit

(MENAFN) India is poised to host a virtual G-20 leaders' summit on Wednesday, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi serving as the chair.



As per the Indian Foreign Ministry, leaders from all G-20 member countries, including the chair of the African Union, along with representatives from nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organizations, have been invited to the summit. The gathering is anticipated to emphasize the "effective implementation" of various G-20 decisions.



China has confirmed that Premier Li Qiang will participate in the summit.



“The virtual summit will take forward key, select outcomes / action points from the New Delhi Summit as well as review developments since then,” the Indian Foreign Ministry declared.



“The deliberations of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit, held on 17 November 2023, will also feed into the discussions,” it further mentioned.



In September, Prime Minister Modi announced, during the closing session of the New Delhi G-20 Summit, that India would host a virtual G-20 leaders' summit before the conclusion of India's G-20 Presidency in November.



During the two-day summit in New Delhi, the G-20 adopted a consensus declaration urging states to abstain from acquiring territory through the use of force. Additionally, the summit admitted the African Union as a G-20 member and made commitments on various issues, such as food and energy security, climate change, and global debt vulnerabilities.

