NBC poll shows Biden rating worst in history

(MENAFN) A recent NBC News poll has revealed that President Joe Biden is grappling with the lowest approval ratings of his presidency, with more than half of voters expressing dissatisfaction with his management of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. The poll, released on Sunday, indicates that as the 2024 presidential election looms less than a year away, only 40 percent of American voters approve of Biden's overall performance, while a significant 57 percent disapprove.



While Biden's overall approval rating experienced only a marginal 1 percent decline from September figures, the survey unveiled a notable shift in support among voters aged 18 to 34.



Approval within this demographic plummeted from 46 percent to a mere 31 percent. Another blow to Biden's standing comes in the form of foreign policy satisfaction, with only 33 percent of Americans expressing contentment, down from 41 percent in September.



The handling of the conflict between Hamas and Israel appears to be a particularly contentious issue, with a mere 34 percent approving of Biden's approach and a substantial 56 percent expressing disapproval. The discontent is most pronounced among individuals aged 18 to 34, where a staggering 70 percent believe Biden is doing a poor job in managing the crisis.



In a surprising turn of events, the poll indicates that Biden is trailing behind his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who is considered a significant rival in the upcoming election.



According to the survey, 46 percent of voters would prefer to support Trump, while 44 percent would endorse Biden. A recent New York Times/Siena College survey further solidifies Trump's lead, indicating that the incumbent is currently behind in five out of six battleground states.



Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, commenting on the findings, expressed his astonishment, stating that he couldn't recall the last time foreign policy had such a profound impact on the domestic American political landscape. The poll, he noted, is nothing short of a "stunner," highlighting the significant challenges faced by the Biden administration in navigating both domestic and international issues.





