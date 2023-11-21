Al Shaqab League Set To Begin On Nov 24

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab yesterday announced the launch of the Al Shaqab International League, a distinguished showjumping event.

With a rich history of organising numerous successful events over the years, Al Shaqab has played a pivotal role in advancing sport in Qatar. In particular, the center's contribution aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030, aimed at promoting the nation as a premier sporting destination.

The mission of the Al Shaqab International League Showjumping Event is to establish a premier showjumping league that provides a prominent stage for riders of all backgrounds, with a strong emphasis on promoting opportunities for female and junior riders. The event is dedicated to preparing them for the highest level of equestrian sport while instilling confidence and sportsmanship, enabling them to excel as athletes.

Registration for the event is open to all Riding Academy members and external riders.

All classes will adhere to the rules and regulations set by the FEI (Fédération Equestre Internationale), except for the introductory classes.

The competition will take place at Longines Indoor Arena on November 24 and 25 from 2:00pm to 9:00pm, and will comprise a series of six competitions which will be announced soon. The local tournaments include multiple categories, including training categories: Intro 1,Intro 2 and Intro 3. The main local categories are: Future Champions, Junior Champions, Youth Champions, Al Farissa and the Open Class.

Each round will feature different categories catering to the needs of riders at various levels and age groups. Points will be accumulated for all main local categories to crown the best rider, male or female, at the end of the season for the main categories.

The main international categories taking place on November 24 and 25 are:

- Future Champions – Ages 12 to14 (Height 105cm – 110cm), qualified for the finals of the International Equestrian Federation for group seven championship.

- Junior Champions – Ages 14-18 (Height 115cm-120cm), qualified for the finals of the International Equestrian Federation for group seven championship.

- Youth Champions – Ages 16 – 21 (Height 125cm-130cm) qualified for the finals of the International Equestrian Federation for group seven championship.

- Ladies Category - Ladies Amateurs (Height 105cm)

- Open Class – (Height 125cm-130cm)