56 MW from Croatia: Nordex Group receives order for N163/6.X turbines

More than 3,000 MW sold worldwide since the launch of the 6 MW turbine type N163/6.X in 2021 Hamburg, 21 November 2023 . The Nordex Group has received an order for 56 MW in Croatia. The largest wind farm developer and operator in the country, ENCRO d.o.o, and Adris Grupa, a leading independent investment company in Croatia, have ordered eight N163/6.X turbines for the“Visoka” wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 30 years. In autumn 2024 the Nordex Group is to deliver and install the turbines near the town of Sinj, to the north-east of Split. The turbines from the Delta4000 series will be installed on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 113 metres. The turbines are scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2024. The Premium manufacturer service covering 30 years will subsequently ensure a high level of availability for the turbines and an optimal performance of the wind farm over its entire service life. "We are very pleased to get this order and are looking forward to working together with ENCRO and Adris Grupa in the future. This is a further important step for Nordex in Croatia, and we are proud of our contribution to the energy turnaround in the region," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. “ENCRO group is pleased to be contributing to the further growth of renewable energy generation capacity in Croatia. The Visoka project is a result of our constant effort and a proof that we are directly unlocking Croatia's renewable energy potential on the way to fulfil the requirements of the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility”, says Branimir Ivković, Head of business development Wind at ENCRO. And adds:“Thanks to the close collaboration with our partner Adris Grupa we look forward to building upon our first joint PV and Wind investments in Croatia with a combined connected capacity of 122.3 MW and an installed capacity of 141.8 MW. This joint investment will contribute to not only the Croatian but EU energy green transition and economic growth making progress toward its 2023 environmental targets and

commitment.” For the Adris Grupa, which operates in the tourism, food and insurance sectors, the“Visoka” wind farm is the first activity in the energy sector. ENCRO has been developing green energy projects in Croatia, with 141 MW in operation, 164 MW in construction and a pipeline of 1,000 MW as of today. Since 2019 the Nordex Group has registered a continuous increase in demand from Croatia. As of today, the Nordex Group has sold and installed a total of 154 turbines, mainly in the 3, 4 and 5 MW class, with a total of 635 MW in the country, and now numbers among the market leaders. In 2024 the N163/6.X turbines in Visoka will be the company's most powerful turbines in this Mediterranean country. Visoka is the first order for N163/6.X turbines from Croatia. Since the launch of this turbine type with a flexible rating in the 6 MW class some two years ago, the Nordex Group has sold turbines with a total of more than 3,000 MW worldwide. The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. Contact person for press:

