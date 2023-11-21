-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Intershop Communications AG Expands Management Board


11/21/2023 4:12:22 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Intershop Communications AG expands Management Board
21.11.2023 / 08:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jena, 21 November 2023 – Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for the upper mid-market in the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, announces the upcoming expansion of its Management Board.

As of 1 December 2023, Markus Dränert will join the Intershop Management Board as Chief Operations Officer alongside Markus Klahn (CEO) and Petra Stappenbeck (CFO). As COO, Markus Dränert will drive the further development of Intershop's cloud offerings and the implementation of its AI strategy.

“We are delighted to have gained such an innovative manager as Markus Dränert,” said Frank Fischer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Intershop Communications AG.“His many years of extensive experience in software and cloud transformation make him the perfect addition to the management team.”

Markus Dränert (47) holds a degree in business administration and was most recently an Operating Partner at AURELIUS Wachstumskapital, where he led the Software & Technology division. As a New Venture Partner at company builder Finleap, he built up the later Finleap Connect with an organization of more than 100 employees as CEO for a portfolio company and was also responsible, among other things, for the merger and integration of two SaaS fintech companies. In his role as Managing Director of Haufe-Lexware, Markus Dränert was instrumental in driving the cloud transformation of the Haufe Group's Lexware brand over several years. Prior to that, he held various management and leadership positions at Deutsche Telekom.


Contact:
Investor Relations
Mercedes Celine Zaremba
T: +49-3641-50-1000



21.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641-50-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641-50-1309
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A254211
WKN: A25421
Indices: CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1777819


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN21112023004691010666ID1107463217

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search