Startup Odisha-Backed Investment Summit Fundstack 3.0 Kicks Off In Bhubaneswar Today

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (KNN) Two-day annual startup investment summit 'FundStack 3.0' begins in Bhubaneswar today.

A Startup Odisha initiative of the MSME department aims to forge strong partnership between startups and investors, providing not only crucial funding, but also invaluable mentorship and support.

The summit will also unlock a multitude of opportunities for key players in the dynamic startup ecosystem.

As per reports, 50 startups will have the opportunity to pitch to investors on Tuesday with the top 20 securing slots for exclusive one-on-one meetings.

On Wednesday, speed dating and networking sessions will be held. Startup Odisha will formalize strategic partnerships by signing MoUs with prominent investment firms on the inaugural day.

A roundtable with investors will also be held that will delve into the intricacies of the burgeoning startup ecosystem and exploring the vast investment potential inherent in the state of Odisha.

