Russian, Chinese leaders hail ‘unprecedented’ bilateral ties among both countries

(MENAFN) On Monday, leaders from Russia and China expressed their satisfaction with the strong ties between Moscow and Beijing, emphasizing that the bilateral relations have reached an "unprecedented" level of closeness.



"On a bilateral basis, as well as in the formats of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and other multilateral structures, Moscow and Beijing coordinate efforts in solving major international problems, helping to build a more just and democratic world order," Russian Leader Vladimir Putin declared.



At a time of "turbulence and change," Chinese Leader Xi Jinping stated, "Sino-Russian relations have withstood the severe test of the changing international situation and have always maintained high-level development, setting a model for a new type of major-country relations."



The two presidents conveyed their remarks in distinct letters addressed to participants involved in the ongoing dialogue between the United Russia party and the Communist Party of China.



Putin noted that Russia is engaged in substantial joint projects spanning the economy, transport, energy, humanitarian, and various other fields with China, attributing the progress in bilateral relations to the "well-established and constructive interaction between their leading political parties."



Additionally, the leaders underscored that the coming year will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and China.



"Regular contacts, which involve both their central bodies and regional structures, provide a useful exchange of experience in the areas of party building, parliamentary and public activities, and allow for a thorough discussion of a wide range of current issues on the bilateral and international agenda," Putin added.

MENAFN21112023000045015839ID1107463062