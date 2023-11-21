Germany's Defense Minister Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived in Ukraine.

The German Defense Ministry reported this on the X social network, according to Ukrinform.

The ministry said that during his visit, Pistorius wants to "personally see the current situation and the effectiveness of German support."

In Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Pistorius laid flowers at the Heroes of the Maidan memorial.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, visited Ukraine on November 20.