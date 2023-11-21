Russian Invaders Attack 19 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day. A total of 107 strikes were launched.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Malashko, Russian occupiers launched 10 drone attacks on Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka and Stepove; and twice struck Robotyne with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In addition, Russians launched 95 artillery strikes on Novoandriivka, Novoivanivka, Bilohiria, Levadne, Poltavka, Luhivske, Robotyne, Kamianske, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Mali Shcherbaky, and other settlements.

Regional authorities received 10 reports on the damage caused by Russian attacks to residential houses and infrastructure objects. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

A reminder that 26 children have been killed in Russia's shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region since the full-scale war started.