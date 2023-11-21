SPECA 2023 Economic Forum Kicks Off In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. SPECA 2023
Economic Forum“Transforming the SPECA region into a connectivity
hub with global outreach” has started its work in Baku, Trend reports.
The forum is based on the active position of Azerbaijan and
other SPECA (Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia)
member states to develop SPECA as a service-oriented, flexible and
strategic platform for coordination of policy and cooperation
issues to promote dialogue, consolidate positions, find solutions
to common challenges, develop strategies and work plans for their
implementation.
This forum reflects the key theme of Azerbaijan's SPECA
chairmanship in 2023 "Transforming the SPECA region into a
connectivity hub with global outreach".
It also builds on the achievements of recent years in
positioning the SPECA region as a center of connectivity at the
geographical center of the Eurasian continent, in particular on the
outcomes of the 2019 SPECA Economic Forum on "Connectivity: trade
and transport facilitation and sustainable development in the SPECA
subregion".
The United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central
Asia (SPECA) was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize those Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation. Azerbaijan is chairing the
Program in 2023 and will host SPECA Days in Baku on November 20-24,
2023.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107462717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.