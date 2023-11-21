Azerbaijan Talks Re-Control Of Gold Deposits In Karabakh Following Anti-Terrorist Measures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan's Geological Exploration Agency specialists have commenced work to assess the existing reserves of mineral resources in the territories returned under Azerbaijani control after the anti-terrorist measures conducted in Karabakh in September of this year and to register the inflicted damage, the Board Chairman of the agency Ali Aliyev told Trend .

He said that the work would be completed in the shortest possible time.

"There are 167 mineral deposits in Karabakh and the surrounding territories. As a result of anti-terrorist measures, 143 mineral deposits were returned to us in 2020, and 23 deposits were returned following recent counter-terrorism operations. These areas have gold, copper, coal, marble, limestone, and other mineral resources," the official noted.

"After the recent anti-terrorist measures, the deposits of 'Gyzylbulag', 'Demirli', and 'Chardakhly' have returned under our control. 'Gyzylbulag' is a gold ore deposit, 'Demirli' is rich in copper and gold, and 'Chardakhly' is a coal deposit. In addition, these territories have reserves of other valuable minerals," he added.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror measures of a local nature were carried out in the region on September 19-20.

As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of Azerbaijan.

