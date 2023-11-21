Azerbaijan Talks Re-Control Of Gold Deposits In Karabakh Following Anti-Terrorist Measures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan's
Geological Exploration Agency specialists have commenced work to
assess the existing reserves of mineral resources in the
territories returned under Azerbaijani control after the
anti-terrorist measures conducted in Karabakh in September of this
year and to register the inflicted damage, the Board Chairman of
the agency Ali Aliyev told Trend .
He said that the work would be completed in the shortest
possible time.
"There are 167 mineral deposits in Karabakh and the surrounding
territories. As a result of anti-terrorist measures, 143 mineral
deposits were returned to us in 2020, and 23 deposits were returned
following recent counter-terrorism operations. These areas have
gold, copper, coal, marble, limestone, and other mineral
resources," the official noted.
"After the recent anti-terrorist measures, the deposits of
'Gyzylbulag', 'Demirli', and 'Chardakhly' have returned under our
control. 'Gyzylbulag' is a gold ore deposit, 'Demirli' is rich in
copper and gold, and 'Chardakhly' is a coal deposit. In addition,
these territories have reserves of other valuable minerals," he
added.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
disarmament, and the withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from
Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror measures of a local nature
were carried out in the region on September 19-20.
As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored
sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The
armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the
Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of
Azerbaijan.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107462716
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.