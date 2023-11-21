Baku Hosts SPE Caspian Technical Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The SPE Caspian Technical Conference has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The event will bring together global industry leaders and technical experts in Baku on November 21-23 to share perspectives on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities it presents.

Taking into account the key role of the Caspian region in shaping future global energy dynamics, this conference, organized with the assistance of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), will feature an expert-selected high-level program, panel discussions on key issues facing the region, and a unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil and gas production.

The program will include an assessment of the current situation and offer important discussions for investors, operators, service company representatives and government authorities in the region.

The keynote speaker program will provide innovative technical content and opportunities for active discussions in the following areas: "Caspian Rising: Collaborative Solutions to the Energy Trilemma", "Maximizing Value from Brown and Marginal Fields", "Economic Considerations for Energy Transformation and the Energy Mix", "Geological Sciences", "Attracting and Retaining the Right Workforce for a Digital Future", and "Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry in a New Reality".

