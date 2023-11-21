Baku Hosts SPE Caspian Technical Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The SPE Caspian
Technical Conference has started in Baku, Trend reports.
The event will bring together global industry leaders and
technical experts in Baku on November 21-23 to share perspectives
on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities
it presents.
Taking into account the key role of the Caspian region in
shaping future global energy dynamics, this conference, organized
with the assistance of the State Oil Company of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR), will feature an expert-selected high-level
program, panel discussions on key issues facing the region, and a
unique opportunity for networking with experts in oil and gas
production.
The program will include an assessment of the current situation
and offer important discussions for investors, operators, service
company representatives and government authorities in the
region.
The keynote speaker program will provide innovative technical
content and opportunities for active discussions in the following
areas: "Caspian Rising: Collaborative Solutions to the Energy
Trilemma", "Maximizing Value from Brown and Marginal Fields",
"Economic Considerations for Energy Transformation and the Energy
Mix", "Geological Sciences", "Attracting and Retaining the Right
Workforce for a Digital Future", and "Machine Learning, Artificial
Intelligence and the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry in a New
Reality".
