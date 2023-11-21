Electricity Demand Reaches 3310 Megawatts On Monday

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Recent figures released by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) indicated that the recorded electricity demand on Monday reached 3310 megawatts.Highlighting the Kingdom's energy landscape, the company underlined the robustness of Jordan's electrical system, asserting its reliability akin to systems in advanced countries.Emphasizing proactive measures, the company reiterated its commitment to bolstering readiness to meet surging electricity demands expected during peak periods, and winter season.

