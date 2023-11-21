Al Attiyah Meets British Military Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom Admiral H E Sir Tony Radakin and Defence Senior Adviser to the Middle East at the UK's Defence Ministry H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Martin Sampson, who are visiting the country. Topics of common interest were discussed as well as reviewing military cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them. The meeting was also attended by Adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs for Military and Security Affairs H E Major General (Pilot) Mohammed Abdullatif Al Mannai.