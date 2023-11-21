Saneg's CEO Names Projects For Boosting Uzbekistan's Gas Production Volume (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Saneg plans to
launch six additional modular compressor stations at the Karim and
Pirnazar gas fields in Uzbekistan, which will allow increasing gas
production up to 4 million cubic meters per day, Tulkin Yusupov,
Chief Executive Officer at Saneg, one of Uzbekistan's largest oil
and gas companies, told Trend .
" Saneg is actively implementing technologies to
increase gas production by introducing booster compressor units of
the latest generation. Thus, by the end of the first half of 2023,
installations at the Chuvama and Northern Maimanak fields were
successfully launched. According to the production volume of the
two facilities alone, compressor stations allowed for an increase
of more than 40 percent of gas production," Yusupov said.
The CEO noted that the company plans to increase production to
almost 3 billion cubic meters of gas, mainly due to the development
of the Bukhara-Khiva oil and gas region of the country.
Regarding the main strategies and measures implemented by the
company, Yusupov stressed that Saneg is actively engaged in the
modernization of wellhead, downhole equipment and product
collection systems.
"To improve the efficiency of wells, small-sized compressor
units were put into operation, which made it possible to increase
production and shorten the repair period of wells subject to
flooding, as well as turn an ordinary well into a high-yield one,"
he said.
Further speaking, the company representative added that in order
to intensify production, activities are being carried out in the
development of chemical compositions that allow processing wells to
effectively combat corrosion, flooding, as well as improve the
properties of the formation.
"Thus, a significant increase in production was obtained due to
the drilling of new wells at the Shimoliy Maimanok field of
Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya region. The initial flow rates of wells
exceeded 300,000 cubic meters per day of stable gas flow rate when
starting the well in the collection system," the CEO explained.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has produced 35.1 billion cubic meters of
gas from January through September 2023.
As per Uzbekistan's State Statistics Committee, the decline in
natural gas production accelerated as the recorded number reflects
an 11.43 percent or a 3.6 billion cubic meters decrease compared to
the same period last year.
