Trade Between Russia And China Will Exceed $200 Bln By End Of 2023 - First Deputy PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Trade turnover between Russia and China will amount to more than
$200 billion by the end of 2023, and by 2030 this figure could
reach $300 billion, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey
Belousov said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
"According to our estimates, by the end of the year we will
overcome the level of $200 billion, which we planned to reach only
in 2024. By 2030, this figure will certainly reach the $300 billion
mark," he said at a meeting of the intergovernmental
Russian-Chinese commission on investment cooperation, which is
underway in Beijing.
The First Deputy Prime Minister pointed to noticeable progress
in trade in metallurgy, chemicals, food, equipment and vehicles
between the two countries.
"The framework of investment cooperation between Russia and
China is expanding. New joint investment projects are being
launched in priority sectors. In the automotive industry, mining
and gas chemical industries, agriculture, logistics, IT sector and
others," he said.
"Due to departure of a number of
Western companies from the Russian market new opportunities are
opening up for Chinese partners to participate in large Russian oil
and gas, petrochemical, automobile manufacturing enterprises,
companies producing consumer goods, glass products and construction
materials," he added.
Russian-Chinese trade turnover in January-October
According to China's General Administration of Customs, trade
turnover between Russia and China grew by 27.7% year-on-year in
January-October, reaching $196.48 billion. As follows from the
published data, exports from China to Russia soared by 52.2 over 10
months % and amounted to about $90.08 billion. Imports of Russian
goods increased by 12.4%, to $106.4 billion.
The bulk of the cost of goods imported from Russia to China
accrues to oil, natural gas and coal. Other key imports include
copper and copper ore, timber, fuel and seafood. China exports a
wide range of products to Russia, a significant share of which is
smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment, toys, shoes,
vehicles, air conditioners and computers. In addition, the republic
supplies Russia with such important strategic raw materials as
germanium.
Trade turnover between Russia and China in 2021 increased by
35.8%, to $146.88 billion. In 2022, it increased by 29.3%, to a
record $190 billion. As Russia's Economic Development Minister
Maxim Reshetnikov noted in October, the volume of Russian-Chinese
trade is growing rapidly and this year could theoretically reach
$215-220 billion.
